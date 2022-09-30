Advertisement
  Cute little girls dance to 'Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya'
Articles
  • Instagram reels have become our new TikTok due to the ban of TikTok.
  • The number of dance reels on Instagram has exploded.
  • A video of two schoolgirls dancing to a classic Bollywood song ‘Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya’ is becoming viral.
Instagram reels have become our new TikTok due to the ban of TikTok. What was the most popular trend on TikTok? Dance videos. Especially since the introduction of Instagram music and the ability to incorporate audio from any popular song, the number of dance reels on Instagram has exploded. As a result of this trend, many people become Internet celebrities overnight by dancing their hearts out. Kids’ dance videos on Instagram are also extremely popular and receive many views.

Now, a video of two schoolgirls dancing to a classic Bollywood song ‘Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya’ is becoming viral on Instagram. The footage was posted by the Hyderabad-based father of the girls, Ramesh Bhandari Chetri. It has received 3,300,000 views and 226 thousand likes.

The video depicts young girls dancing to “Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya” from the 1955 film Mr. & Mrs. ’55, starring Guru Dutt and Madhubala. The legendary hit was performed by Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi. Numerous Internet users are amused by the Bhandari sisters’ amusing facial expressions and lively dance moves. The comments were swamped with laughing emojis, and users praised the girls’ “acting skills.”

Check out the video below:

