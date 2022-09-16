Dadi grooves to Lagan Laagi internet users say Aunty is so graceful

Ravi Bala Sharma has won hearts online with her dance moves to well-known Bollywood songs.

If you use Instagram, you’ve probably seen a number of dance videos with Ravi Bala Sharma, 63. Age is simply a number, as demonstrated by the old woman affectionately known as “Dancing Dadi” who has won hearts online with her upbeat dances to well-known Bollywood songs. She is at it once more with a popular video. Ravi Bala Sharma may be seen dancing to the Shreya Ghoshal and Kavita Seth song Lagan Laagi Re in her most recent dance video.

Ravi Bala Sharma posted the video of her flawless performance to the superhit song on her Instagram feed. Ravi Bala wore a stunning anarkali suit in white and blue. She made graceful hand motions and facial expressions, the fabric of her suit draping gracefully across the floor.

With more than 57k views and 5,200 likes, the video has become popular. As usual, internet users praised Ravi Bala’s dance abilities in the comments and praised her positive attitude. One user said, “Such beautiful gestures and expressions,” “The grace and aura you exhibit is beyond words! What a mesmerizing performance,” a another person commented. “unty you are soo graceful i am amazed every single time. love and lots of love,” a third commenter commented.

Take a look at the viral video below:

