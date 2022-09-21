Dananeer Mobeen wins hearts with her soulful voice

Dananeer Mobeen, the ‘Pawri girl’, has posted a video of herself singing a Bollywood tune.

She sings Saathiya’s Chupke Se by Sadhana Sargam and people are loving her voice.

About 107K people have liked the video and more than 1600 people have said something about it.

Remember 'Pawri Girl' Dananeer Mobeen, whose viral video 'pawri ho rahi hai' became viral? Instagram influencer makes headlines again for her singing.

In the video, she sings Saathiya’s Chupke Se. Sadhana Sargam sings the song. She captioned the video “Chupke se…. 🙊 I absolutely loved this song and wanted to give it a try. P.s main professional singer nahee hun tou please no hate.”

Check out the video below:

People are amazed by her beautiful voice, and the video has gone viral since it was shared. People can’t get enough of the heart and love emojis in the comment section. About 107K people have liked the video and more than 1600 people have said something about it.

As one user wrote, “Your voice is so so beautiful ❤️ tou hate krne ka koi chance hi nhi banta.” while another commented, “Perhaps you did the best.”

If you don’t know, Dananeer Mobeen is a content creator and social media influencer from Pakistan who is 20 years old and lives in Islamabad. He has a huge social media following. She has more than 2.4 million followers, and she posts regularly about a wide range of topics, such as the latest makeup and fashion trends and mental health issues.

The pawri video, which went viral in both India and Pakistan, was what made her famous. “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, and yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai” became the top viral trend in February 2021, and funny memes and recreations of the video were all over the internet on both sides of the border.

