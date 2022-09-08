Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dancer died of heart attack after collapsing in mid-performance

Dancer died of heart attack after collapsing in mid-performance

Articles
Advertisement
Dancer died of heart attack after collapsing in mid-performance

Dancer died of heart attack after collapsing in mid-performance

Advertisement
  • Yogesh Gupta was performing at Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah, Jammu.
  • Costumed as Goddess Parvati, he fell to the floor and did not get up despite his legs moving.
  • It wasn’t until another performer dressed as Lord Shiva checked him out that he called for help.
Advertisement

In a tragic occurrence reported by Jammu, a dancer died after collapsing while performing on an occasion. Yogesh Gupta, 20, was costumed as Goddess Parvati and was performing at the Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah, according to NDTV. In the video, he can be seen dancing enthusiastically and even falling to the floor as part of the performance. He slowly collapses and falls to the floor again seconds later. Although his legs and hands were seen moving, he did not get up.

Meanwhile, the music continued to play, and he lay motionless on the stage, while others were too late to see that he had suffered a heart attack. It wasn’t until another performer disguised as Lord Shiva appeared on stage and checked him out. When he realised what had transpired, he called for assistance. He was subsequently taken to the hospital by the crew.

Check out the video below:

Users were taken aback by the footage and expressed concern about the growing number of such events. As one user said, “This is terrible. No one seemed to have realised what was happening right till the tragic end.”

Also Read

Elephant Damages Car to Scratch Itchy Back, Splits Netizens
Elephant Damages Car to Scratch Itchy Back, Splits Netizens

The video was uploaded on Twitter by the page 'buitengebieden,' which posts...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story