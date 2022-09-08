Dancer died of heart attack after collapsing in mid-performance

Yogesh Gupta was performing at Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah, Jammu.

Costumed as Goddess Parvati, he fell to the floor and did not get up despite his legs moving.

It wasn’t until another performer dressed as Lord Shiva checked him out that he called for help.

Advertisement

In a tragic occurrence reported by Jammu, a dancer died after collapsing while performing on an occasion. Yogesh Gupta, 20, was costumed as Goddess Parvati and was performing at the Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah, according to NDTV. In the video, he can be seen dancing enthusiastically and even falling to the floor as part of the performance. He slowly collapses and falls to the floor again seconds later. Although his legs and hands were seen moving, he did not get up.

Meanwhile, the music continued to play, and he lay motionless on the stage, while others were too late to see that he had suffered a heart attack. It wasn’t until another performer disguised as Lord Shiva appeared on stage and checked him out. When he realised what had transpired, he called for assistance. He was subsequently taken to the hospital by the crew.

Check out the video below:

एक और हादसा। हंसते-गाते-नाचते हुए एक और मौत की LIVE तस्वीर। यह बहुत चिंताजनक ट्रेंड है। अब इसपर बहुत गंभीरता से व्यापक तरीक़े से बात होनी चाहये pic.twitter.com/FGPxQvWHit Advertisement — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) September 8, 2022

Users were taken aback by the footage and expressed concern about the growing number of such events. As one user said, “This is terrible. No one seemed to have realised what was happening right till the tragic end.”

Also Read Elephant Damages Car to Scratch Itchy Back, Splits Netizens The video was uploaded on Twitter by the page 'buitengebieden,' which posts...