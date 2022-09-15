Advertisement
  Desi captain America drives a Rikshaw in Seattle
  • An Avenger was seen driving an e-rickshaw and performing Punjabi music with Indians in Seattle, Washington.
  • With more than 1.3 million views and 102,000 likes, the video has become popular.
  • Internet users gave the driver various amusing nicknames, like “Captain Amarinder” and “Kaptaan Amreeca”.
You might think you’ve seen it all when you navigate through Instagram reels, TikTok, or YouTube Shorts, but you always wind up finding a few videos that are the strangest and yet funniest things you’ve ever seen. Fortunately for users, there is never a lack of fresh and entertaining content. Recently, Captain America was seen driving an e-rickshaw and performing Punjabi music with Indians in Seattle, Washington. It was a weird and entertaining sight.

The user “thetrailstories” posted the video on Instagram with the caption “Typical Seattle nighttime.” A man driving a blue rickshaw with Captain America’s shield on the front is shown in the video driving it down a busy street in Seattle while wearing a Captain America costume. He is accompanied by a bunch of animated Indians who are singing the Punjabi song “Jine Mera Dil Luteya” behind him. Captain America is taking in their songs and swaying his shoulders in time. The chorus of “Ohoo!” could be heard being chanted by the Indians.

The superhero and the Indians having a great time singing desi songs seemed to be the centre of attention for everyone walking along the street. With more than 1.3 million views and 102,000 likes, the video has suddenly become popular. After witnessing the video, internet users were left speechless and gave the rickshaw driver various amusing nicknames, like “Captain Amarinder” and “Kaptaan Amreeca.” A user wrote, “That oohoo had me crying,”   “Captain amreet Singh,” a different user wrote. “That’s not captain America That’s captain Punjab,” as a third user jokingly remarked.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Charu, Kiara & Akshay Khatreja (@thetrailstories)

