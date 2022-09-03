Desi Dadaji steals the show with his energetic dance

An 82-year-old desi dadaji is featured in a video that is trending on social media.

It goes without saying that the term “dancing” makes people happy and joyful. recently, numerous films of elderly individuals dancing have only served to demonstrate that age is simply a number. A desi dadaji is featured in one such video that is now trending on social media. He has amazed and motivated the internet with his remarkable and enthusiastic dance moves! The 82-year-old man, who is dressed in a black suit, can be seen dancing to the popular song “Abhi to party shuru hui hai” and giggling like a young child.

He loses all inhibitions and dances his heart out, embodying the adage that “age is just a number.” The nicest part is that he is having a great time. The most His wife, or another woman, is also seen dancing to the music. Too good to miss, the video.

The lovely video was submitted by a user by the name of Neegam Patel, who added, “Final round! Golden buzzer!!! Uncle found the fountain of youth.” The video’s caption states, “My guy is 82 years old.”

Take a look at the video below:

Since the video has gone viral, internet users have been gushing over the charming man. The video has more than 8000 likes since it was posted on Instagram. Users have showered the post with heart emojis in appreciation of his enthusiasm and joie de vivre. Some even referred to it as motivational.

As one user said, “LOVE IT!!!! This is gonna be me when I’m older ahah. Enjoy life to the fullest.” while another said, Wow, Going to start gyming so I can dance like him at 82.” then a third said, ”Living his golden life.”

