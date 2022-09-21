Desi man sings ‘Tum Hi Ho’ for Azerbaijan Airport Security

Kabir Singh was going back to India after a show in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At the check-in gate, his guitar was being checked by security staff.

The person in charge of security asked him to sing something for fun.

We all remember how popular the Aashiqui 2 album was. All of the songs in the movie were huge hits, but Tum Hi Ho by Arijit Singh, the king of heartbreak music, was especially popular. We can now listen to new Arijit songs, and it can be really interesting to see how people react to his music for the first time.

The musician, who goes by the handle “acoustic singh” on Instagram, posted the video with the caption “This is how singers check in at international airports.” Over 3.2 million people have watched the reel, and 243k people have liked it. When the desi musician played on the spot, the security guards couldn’t help but smile and look happy.

Read the caption of the post, “I was coming back to India after my show in Baku, Azerbaijan and my guitar was being checked for security purposes. I was then requested to sing out of fun, but they did not see this coming for sure. Love the look on their faces.”

Check out the video below:

