Disabled cute girl brings pet toy to dog show

Disabled cute girl brings pet toy to dog show

  • The video was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden.
  • The tiny girl can be seen approaching a judge with a stuffed toy dog in a video taken at a dog show.
  • What the judge did next melted the internet’s heart and will undoubtedly make you smile.
A touching video involving a young girl and a dog show judge has left netizens in tears. The video, shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, depicts a girl with autism. The tiny girl can be seen approaching a judge with a stuffed toy dog in a video taken at a dog show. What the judge did next melted the internet’s heart and will undoubtedly make you smile.

As the small girl presents the dog show judge her plush toy in the video, the judge proceeds to ‘inspect’ the toy as if it were a participant. He then invites the little girl to sit on her pet’s lap. The girl gladly obliges, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Read the caption of the post, “This little girl has autism. She brought her stuffed-puppy to the dog show. One of the judges stopped, walked over to her, and asked if she wanted to show her dog as well. This is what happened.”

Check out the cute video below:

The video has received over 4.9 million views and numerous reactions. People shared their affection for the cute video.

Here are some reactions below:

