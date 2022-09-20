Doctors remove 55 batteries from a woman’s stomach

Doctors in Ireland took 55 AA and AAA batteries out of the stomach.

Doctors in Ireland remove 55 AA and AAA batteries out of the stomach and intestines of a woman who swallowed them in an act of self-harm. Irish Medical Journal reported on Thursday that the 66-year-old woman was being treated at St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin after eating an “unknown number” of cylindrical batteries, Science Alert says. Her X-ray showed that she had foreign objects in her body, but doctors were happy to report that none of them seemed to be blocking her GI tract and no batteries showed signs of structural damage.

At first, the doctors thought the patient would get rid of the batteries on her own, but later scans showed that most of them were still sitting on her stomach because she could only get rid of five AA batteries in the first week. Because the batteries were heavy, the bloated stomach hung over the pubic bone, and the foreign objects had to be taken out by surgery.

The doctors then cut into her abdomen and were able to take 46 of them out. Live Science says that the four batteries that were still stuck in her colon were “milked” into her rectum and then taken out through her anus.

As per the doctors said, “To the best of our knowledge, this case represents the highest reported number of batteries ingested at a single point in time,” adding, “The deliberate ingestion of multiple large AA batteries as a form of deliberate self-harm is an unusual presentation.”

