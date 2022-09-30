Doctors remove 62 steel spoons from a man’s stomach after a year

In a weird event, 62 steel spoons were reportedly extracted from a man’s stomach.

A 32-year-old man from the village of Bopada named Vijay was admitted to a hospital.

The operation lasted for around 2 hours, he is currently in ICU.

In a weird event, 62 steel spoons were reportedly extracted from a man’s stomach in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. A 32-year-old man from the village of Bopada named Vijay was admitted to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar after complaining of acute abdominal pain, as reported by the local media. When the physicians examined him, they were stunned to discover steel spoons inside his stomach. Over sixty-two steel spoons were retrieved from Vijay’s stomach following emergency surgery.

When questioned if he ate spoons, the man stated he has been doing so for a year, according to Dr. Rakesh Khurrana, who was quoted by ANI.

Take a look:

UP | 62 spoons have been taken out from the stomach of 32-year-old patient, Vijay in Muzaffarnagar. We asked him if he ate those spoons & he agreed. Operation lasted for around 2 hours, he is currently in ICU. Patient has been eating spoons for 1 year: Dr Rakesh Khurrana (27.09) pic.twitter.com/tmqnfWJ2lY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 28, 2022

Dr Rakesh Khurrana informed the media, “62 spoons have been taken out from the stomach of 32-year-old patient, Vijay in Muzaffarnagar. We asked him if he ate those spoons & he agreed. Operation lasted for around 2 hours, he is currently in ICU. Patient has been eating spoons for 1 year.”

In a similar incident, a 36-year-old man in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, ate 63 Rs 1 coins, perhaps out of melancholy. Examining his stomach, physicians discovered a metallic mass. Using an “endoscopic treatment,” a team of physicians at the MDM Hospital extracted the coins from the patient’s stomach over the course of two days.

