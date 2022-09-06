Advertisement
Edition: English
Dog walking in shallow water will soothe your soul

Articles
Dog walking in shallow water will soothe your soul

  • Buitengebeiden uploaded the now-viral video on Twitter and received over 5 lakh views.
  • A little puppy can be seen leisurely wandering on shallow water in the video.
  • The backdrop was a gorgeous sunset with brilliant colours, which you should watch on loop.
Do you want to feel happy and raise your spirits? That really shouldn’t be a question. So, in a viral web video, a dog can be seen walking in shallow water. We are not exaggerating when we say that the footage is so calming that it will undoubtedly soothe your spirit.

Buitengebeiden uploaded the now-viral video on Twitter. A little puppy can be seen leisurely wandering on shallow water in the short video. The backdrop was a gorgeous sunset with brilliant colours, which you should watch on loop.

Read the caption of the post “Perfect,” with the smily face at the end.

Take a look at the soothing video below:

After being shared online, the video received over 5 lakh views. Netizens found the clip relaxing and shared their thoughts in the comments area.

See the following comments:

