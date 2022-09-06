Dog walking in shallow water will soothe your soul

Buitengebeiden uploaded the now-viral video on Twitter and received over 5 lakh views.

A little puppy can be seen leisurely wandering on shallow water in the video.

The backdrop was a gorgeous sunset with brilliant colours, which you should watch on loop.

Do you want to feel happy and raise your spirits? That really shouldn’t be a question. So, in a viral web video, a dog can be seen walking in shallow water. We are not exaggerating when we say that the footage is so calming that it will undoubtedly soothe your spirit.

Read the caption of the post “Perfect,” with the smily face at the end.

Take a look at the soothing video below:

After being shared online, the video received over 5 lakh views. Netizens found the clip relaxing and shared their thoughts in the comments area.

See the following comments:

Like a moving painting 🤩 Advertisement — NamoiPolaris (@GreavesGreaves3) September 5, 2022

Oh that’s beautiful and calming indeed 💜 — Harmony 🎶💜 (@holmesianlove) September 5, 2022

So beautiful 😍 — P.V. Kenna (@PVKenna2) September 5, 2022

He’s a tail up, confident boy Advertisement — Krishna (@Krishna95949597) September 5, 2022

How beautiful! Thank you for sharing😍🥰 — AXVUE Official (@AxvueOfficial) September 5, 2022

