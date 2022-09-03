Emirates Air Hostess Greets Son and Receives a Loving Hug

Emirates air hostess treats her 20-month-old son like VIP on board an aircraft.

The adorable video was posted on Instagram by ‘Flygirl Trigirl’ and has over 13k likes.

Netizens were overjoyed to see the video, which made them cry.

A touching video of an Emirates air hostess welcoming her young son as a passenger on her aircraft is making the rounds on social media. The adorable video was published on Instagram by the air hostess under the handle ‘Flygirl Trigirl,’ and it has received over 13k likes. “The biggest VIP I’ve ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai. #myson,” reads the caption.

A 20-month-old boy is shown on the video boarding an aircraft with his boarding pass and passport in one hand. As soon as the flight attendant who is welcoming people onboard notices her son, she sits down and gives him the warmest welcome on the trip. “Wow! Thank you so much… Hi!,” exclaims the air hostess as she accepts the boarding card from the adorable toddler.

“Can mommy have a hug?,” she asks, opening her arms, and her kid offers her the loveliest hug. “Aww, thank you so much,” she expresses her gratitude. She then urges him to wave goodbye to his father before getting up to welcome other people. Netizens were overjoyed to see the video, which made them cry. “This is very beautiful,” one person said. “It’s so sweet ” “Oh my goodness. So cuteee and adorable,” remarked a third user.

Take a look at the video below:

