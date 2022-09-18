Filipino dance group do the Kala Chashma flash mob

Instagram users are copying dance moves from Quick Style’s Kala Chashma viral reel.

The Norwegian all-male dance group went viral when they did a great Bollywood dance at a wedding.

One person pretends to fall, then gets down on all fours and twerks to the beats.

A few months ago, a Norwegian all-male dance group called Quick Style went viral on social media when they did a great Bollywood dance at a wedding. Now, more and more Instagram users are using audio from Quick Style’s viral reel to join the Kala Chashma dance trend. People are even trying to copy the steps that Quick Style used in their Kala Chashma choreography because they work so well with the song’s amazing beats. One person pretends to fall as the song starts, then gets down on all fours and twerks their back to the beats. This is the signature move of the dance trend.

A dance group from the Philippines recently did a flash mob in the streets of Dubai, following the Kala Chashma trend. The group did the same moves as Quick Style and put on a show for the people who came to see them. The video was first posted on TikTok by the user “asif.4u.” The page “tiddingofficial” shared it on Instagram.

More than 2.4 million people have watched the reel, and 145k people have liked it. The dance group’s surprise performance of the popular Bollywood song was a big hit on the Internet. “I’ve watched this pipthy time,” one user said. Someone else said, “That’s what you need on a monday,” A third person wrote, “Quick Style’s craze in the streets of Dubai.”

Check out the video below:

