Edition: English
Edition: English

French daredevil walks 1.4 km on high line

Articles
  • Nathan Paulin walked over 1.4 miles on a line suspended at Mont-Saint-Michel in France.
  • He previously walked 2,198 feet between Paris’ Trocadero Square and the Eiffel Tower.
  • The camera company Insta360 followed Paulin and uploaded the video to YouTube.
A high line walker known for his daring accomplishments set a new world record when he walked over 1.4 miles on a line that was hanging at Mont-Saint-Michel in France.

Nathan Paulin, who made headlines in 2017 when he walked 2,198 feet on a slackline suspended between Paris’ Trocadero Square and the Eiffel Tower, set a new record for Highline walking when he walked a distance of 7,218 feet over Mont-Saint-Michel, which is a UNESCO world heritage site in France. Paulin set the new record while walking over Mont-Saint-Michel, which is located in France.

The camera company Insta360 followed Paulin and captured his walk. They uploaded the video to YouTube after they were done.

In a news release issued by Insta360, Paulin stated that it is “nearly hard” to describe the sensation of walking along the high line for such a distance.

“Sometimes I feel really powerful when I do that, but sometimes I also feel really small and I feel like I’m nothing. Being able to do that makes me feel free,” he remarked.

Take a look at the video:

