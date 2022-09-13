Girl dances to Chikni Chameli in classroom

A video of a girl dancing during Teachers’ Day celebrations in a classroom has leaked on social media.

We all enjoyed recess as kids since it allowed us time to play and chat with our friends. However, some kids like singing and dancing in class as a way to pass the time. A video of a girl dancing during Teachers’ Day celebrations in a classroom has leaked on social media. The girl dances to the well-known Bollywood song “Chikni Chameli” in the video, to the delight of the other students.

The girl, who is dressed in a white school uniform and a mask, dances fervently to the song while displaying classic Bollywood steps and motions. The boys can be seen yelling and encouraging the girl as she displays her thumkas in the background.

The video’s initial location is unknown. The video was posted on Instagram to the funtaap page. More than one lakh people have already liked and viewed it.

Take a look:

