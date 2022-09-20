Girl twining with pet dog wears yellow raincoats in viral video

A video that has gone viral shows a woman and her dog wearing yellow raincoats that match each other.

Over 33,000 people watched the video online.

People on the Internet wrote a lot of nice things in the comments about the video.

If you have a dog as a pet, you should think that you are very lucky. You can never be sad around your furry friends. Well, you must be wondering why we’re suddenly talking about this. So, a video that has gone online viral shows a woman and her dog wearing yellow raincoats that match each other. So cute!

The now-popular video was posted on Instagram by ViralHog. In the short video, the woman can be seen showing off her green dress and yellow raincoat. So she said, “So I have this raincoat which I love,” she said”But, the best part of this is…” with a laugh as she pointed to her dog. A similar raincoat can be seen on the dog. Aww!

“What’s better than twinning with your dog?” reads the post’s caption.

Check out the popular video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

Here are the comments:

