Grandfather tears out during granddaughter’s wedding dance

  • The video was first shared by the wedding photographer for the bride and groom.
  • Over 2 million people have watched the video.
  • The bride is dancing with her grandfather as she wears her wedding dress and holds his hands.
You will cry when you watch a video of a grandfather dancing with his granddaughter on her wedding day. As they danced to the song “You Are My Sunshine,” they gave each other hugs. Even the guests at the wedding couldn’t keep from crying when they saw the grandfather and granddaughter dance so beautifully. The video was first shared by the wedding photographer for the bride and groom. It was later posted on Instagram under the name “Goodnews Movement.” Over 2 million people have watched the video.

In the video, you can see the bride and her grandfather dancing together. The bride is dancing with her grandfather as she wears her wedding dress and holds his hands. You Are My Sunshine played in the background as they danced.

The video caption says, “Beautiful moment between grandfather and granddaughter.”

Click here to see the video:

Everyone got emotional while watching the touching video. Several Instagram users missed their grandparents after seeing this video.

Check out some of the comments:

