Greek hairstylist cuts hair in just 47 seconds sets world record

  • In just 47 seconds, Konstantinos Koutoupis broke the record for the quickest haircut.
  • He trimmed his hair in just 47.17 seconds while trying the record, using a trimmer.
  • The video received 110 likes and over 7302 views after it was posted online.
A previous clip from a hairstylist from Athens, Greece, breaking the world record for the quickest haircut using a trimmer has appeared on social media. In just 47 seconds, Konstantinos Koutoupis broke the record for the quickest haircut. Koutoupis is shown in a video giving a client a flawless haircut in record time on the Guinness Book of World Records’ official Twitter account. He trimmed his hair in just 47.17 seconds while trying the record, using a trimmer. The caption for the video read, “Need a quick trim? How about a 45 second trim?”

Check out the video below:

The officials were pleased with the attempt after setting a limit for the length of hair that needed to be chopped in order for the record to be considered valid.

The video received 110 likes and over 7302 views after it was posted online. Users were astounded by the hairdresser’s accuracy, expertise, and cutting skills. However, some people were also perplexed by the method and standards picked by Guinness World Records.

As one user questioned GWR, “I don’t understand Guinness World Records. Many times they give a record to a random person doing a random thing. How are they sure that no one else can do it faster or better? It has come to a point where GW Records don’t matter anymore.”

