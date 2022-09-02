The video was published on Instagram by the user ‘imjustbesti’ and quickly went viral.

Normally, the baraat approaches the wedding venue while dancing to dhol beats and Punjabi music, but this groom and his baraat wanted to try something new. The video was published on Instagram by the user ‘imjustbesti’ and quickly went viral, garnering over 253k views and 11k likes. The user ‘dbhat’ originally posted it on TikTok.

In the video, a groom clad in a yellow kurta-pyjama is seen coming with his stormtrooper baraat in the most dramatic fashion. As the venue’s entrance opens, the Star Wars theme tune begins to play, and the groom wields his light sabre around. As the others approach, children and adults costumed as stormtroopers with authentic white helmets can be seen.

Surprisingly, a man with a WWE title on his shoulder is standing behind them. When the baarat enters the hall, the faces of all the guests who are photographing it on their phones light up. The groom then breaks into bhangra and dances with both hands on the light sabre. In the backdrop, a woman is seen dancing with a large Yoda balloon.

The most creative baarat submission is given below:

Netizens adored this unusual baarat entry and expressed a desire to do something similar on their wedding day. “If you guys aint doing this imma be super disappointed,” a user replied, naming his relatives. “I am speechless,” remarked another person. “Greatest thing I have ever seen,” a third user said.

