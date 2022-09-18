Hugging child, Cristiano Ronaldo drives Manchester United team bus with him

Cristiano Ronaldo fan account, posted the video on Twitter.

The video has received over 2.3 lakh views.

Countless comments are interesting.

Knowing your idol is around is wonderful, but do you know what makes that sensation even better? Isn’t that when you get to meet them? This is exactly how the young supporter of Cristiano Ronaldo would have felt if he had met the renowned athlete. The lovely event was recorded and just recently uploaded online. It is too good to pass up now that it is gaining popularity.

Cristiano Ronaldo fan account, posted the video on Twitter. “Cristiano Ronaldo hugs a little boy and takes him into the Manchester United team bus to meet the other players. What a man,” read the caption that is put underneath the video. The opening scene of the film shows a young supporter sneaking past security to meet Cristiano Ronaldo while wearing a number 7 jersey. The illustrious footballer is then seen hugging the young fan. In order for him to meet the rest of the team, he even welcomes him onto the Manchester United team bus.

Cristiano Ronaldo hugs a little boy and takes him into the Manchester United team bus to meet the other players. What a man. ❤pic.twitter.com/VHj55g8bXG — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 15, 2022

Three days after being posted, the video has received over 2.3 lakh views, 11,800 likes, and countless comments.

“That “small kid” was actually the diminutive midget Lionel Messi, a well-known international football player. All he wanted was to meet his hero. Respect, “Commented one person. Another person wrote, “What a man. Another said, “Yesterday Messi today him, there is something that simply makes these two the greatest of all time.”

