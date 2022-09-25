Indian mother drives E-rickshaw with 1-year-old son 

After her spouse departed, Chanchal Sharma drove an E-rickshaw to make a living.

She earns $300-$400 daily and lives with her 1-year-old son in Noida, India.

Her route is currently Labour Chowk to Sai Mandir, Kala Patthar, and Pehla Pusta.

Everyone’s life isn’t ideal; this is obvious. Count your blessings. Why are we suddenly talking about this? A woman’s heartbreaking story about driving an E-rickshaw with her 1-year-old son is online. Many admire her courage and grit.

After her spouse departed, Chanchal Sharma drove an E-rickshaw. Other E-rickshaw drivers objected to her taking a certain route in Noida. Traffic police and AIB outpost workers helped her, and she has no problems currently. Chanchal’s route is currently Labour Chowk to Sai Mandir, Kala Patthar, and Pehla Pusta.

As Chanchal said, “I am driving an E-rickshaw because my son is very young and if I work somewhere else, he will have to move. While driving, I can carry him with me,” added, “I either stay with my mother in Khoda colony or with my sister sometimes.”

Chanchal chose to live respectfully when her spouse left her. Instead of asking him for money, she drove an E-rickshaw. Chanchal lives with her infant son and earns $300-$400 daily. She rides an E-rickshaw with her son to make a living.

Chanchal Sharma married a man from Dadri’s Chhayansa village in 2019. She wouldn’t name him because he’d harassed her before. Chanchal.

“After marriage, he used to harass and torture me in every way,” she continued, “The court case started only after two-three months. It is still going on.”

Chanchal’s from Lal Kuan. Young, her father died. Her four married sisters and potato-and-onion-selling mother complete her family.

