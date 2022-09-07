Japanese guy who earns Rs 5,000 for ‘doing nothing.’

Shoji Morimoto, a 38-year-old man from Tokyo, rents himself out to clients.

Japanese guy Shoji Morimoto, a 38-year-old guy from Tokyo, has a career that most of us would be jealous of. He is paid to ‘do nothing.’ Yes, you read that correctly! If you’re reading this while trying to make your deadlines, you’ll be incredibly envious of Morimoto.

To accompany clients and just exist as a companion, the Tokyo resident costs 10,000 yen (about Rs 5,633) for every booking. Morimoto has attended nearly 4,000 sessions in the last four years, according to media.

Morimoto told the media source, “Basically, I rent myself out. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular.”

Morimoto, who has over 250k followers on Twitter, claims that the majority of his clients contact him exclusively through the microblogging site. One of them has hired Morimoto around 270 times.

Morimoto, on the other hand, has some constraints when it comes to job selection. He has turned down offers to move a fridge and travel to Cambodia, and he does not accept sexual requests.

Morimoto’s most recent customer was Aruna Chida, a 27-year-old data analyst who was uncomfortable wearing a saree in public. China told the media, “with my friends I feel I have to entertain them, but with the rental-guy (Morimoto) I don’t feel the need to be chatty.”

Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company, where he was chastised for accomplishing nothing.

Morimoto added, “People tend to think that my ‘doing nothing’ is valuable because it is useful (for others) … But it’s fine to really not do anything. People do not have to be useful in any specific way.”

