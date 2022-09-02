Journalist Farah Nasser swallows a fly on live TV, video goes viral

A bug flew into Farah Nasser’s lips as she was reporting live on television on the monsoon in Pakistan.

On her Twitter account, she posted about the incident.

Over 99,000 people have seen the video.

What is the worst thing that can occur to you during a live television broadcast? Farah Nasser, a journalist, likely swallowed a fly. She wasn’t annoyed by it, though. Farah responded amusingly and released the live video clip on her own Twitter account. There are 99,000 views.

The bug jumped into Nasser’s mouth while she was reporting on the devastation the rains are causing in Pakistan. Speaking when covering Pakistan, Farah said, “Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of non-stop torrential rain. A national emergency has been invoked,” At that point, she swallowed a fly that had just flown into her mouth. She continued with her piece without informing her audience of what had happened.

She shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first-world problem given the story I’m introducing).”

Social media fans and her peers commended the Canadian journalist for her skillful handling of the circumstance.

A Twitter user wrote, “I knew something was BUGGING me about your coverage of that story but I didn’t have time to INSECT it further. You handled it like a pro, especially since you were LARVE on TV.”

