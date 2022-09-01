Kangaroo’s friend jumps in to fight Python

A video of a python chasing a kangaroo is going viral right now.

In the video, you can see the python tightly wrapped around the whole body of the kangaroos.

The video has been watched more than 54,500 times and liked 1,400 times.

Advertisement

A video of a python chasing a kangaroo is going viral right now. In the video, another kangaroo saves the first one. The page “wildlifeanimall” posted the video on Instagram with the caption “Who’s got your back?” The video has been watched more than 54,500 times and liked 1,400 times.

To see how cruel nature can be, all you have to do is turn on the wildlife channel and watch how animals that hunt for food do it. Or, people can go to Instagram and look at wildlife accounts that are all about showing how cruel the animal food chain can be.

In the video, you can see a reticulated python tightly wrapped around the whole body of a kangaroo. The python had a tight grip on the kangaroo, and the kangaroo was trying hard to get away. Then, you can see another kangaroo biting the snake and trying to kick it to save its friend. But the python keeps killing the kangaroo and tries to eat him while he is still alive.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Wildlifeanimall (@wildlifeanimall) Advertisement

In the caption, the page that shared the video said that, contrary to what most people think, even the bigger species of pythons, like the reticulated python, Malayopython reticulatus, do not kill their prey by crushing them to death. In fact, their prey isn’t even messed up before they eat it. Even though the coils are put on quickly and may have a lot of force, death is caused by cardiac arrest, not by the force of the coils.

Also Read Video: Rat teaches a lesson to king cobra after saves its baby King cobras are one of the most poisonous snakes in the world....