Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s rumor breakup spark online memes

IPL creator Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official two months ago.

This has prompted some to think that the couple might have broken up.

They have also been circulating memes online about their relationship status.

Just two months after he made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official, Lalit Modi stirred up quite a stir on social media once more, when he altered his Instagram bio. In addition to this, the IPL creator modified the display image that had previously shown him and Sushmita. Now, this has prompted some people to think that the couple might have broken up.

Others used this update as material for memes while others of the internet was busy guessing about their relationship status. Since Lalit Modi altered his Instagram display photo and bio, the memes have been popular online.

Here are a few of them that have been circulating online:

#SushmitaSen#LalitModi Lalit Modi removes SushmitaSen's name from his profile and deletes pics Advertisement Meanwhile Netizens who have no idea What the hell happened in past 2 months – pic.twitter.com/9Fq3Fk8CO4 — Witty Doc (@humourdoctor) September 6, 2022

*Lalit Modi removes #SushmitaSen's name from his profile*

Clueless Netizens: pic.twitter.com/8S6yuvRpmv — Bhopali Patiya (@bhopali_patiya) September 6, 2022

Advertisement dating comes to an end just in 2 Month 🤣😂😉#LalitModi to #SushmitaSen be like:- pic.twitter.com/GMA9p8Y3WF — Prithvi Kalra (@_Prithvi_kalra) September 6, 2022

After getting to know Lalit Modi breaking up with #SushmitaSen

Single boys be like: #SushmitaSen pic.twitter.com/liK2eLZpP7 — Mohit Khandelwal (@Mohit_khandel) September 6, 2022

Lalit Modi Drops Sushmita Sen's Mention In Insta Bio, Changes Profile Pic

Internet be like:#LalitModi #SushmitaSen pic.twitter.com/YqhTArRBrg — Unfiltered Indian (@Unfiltered_IND) September 6, 2022

