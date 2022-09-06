Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s rumor breakup spark online memes

Are Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen no longer a couple?
When Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi made their romance official a little...
Just two months after he made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official, Lalit Modi stirred up quite a stir on social media once more, when he altered his Instagram bio. In addition to this, the IPL creator modified the display image that had previously shown him and Sushmita. Now, this has prompted some people to think that the couple might have broken up.
Others used this update as material for memes while others of the internet was busy guessing about their relationship status. Since Lalit Modi altered his Instagram display photo and bio, the memes have been popular online.
Here are a few of them that have been circulating online:
Lalit Modi removes SushmitaSen's name from his profile and deletes picsAdvertisement
Meanwhile Netizens who have no idea What the hell happened in past 2 months – pic.twitter.com/9Fq3Fk8CO4
— Witty Doc (@humourdoctor) September 6, 2022
*Lalit Modi removes #SushmitaSen's name from his profile*
Clueless Netizens: pic.twitter.com/8S6yuvRpmv
— Bhopali Patiya (@bhopali_patiya) September 6, 2022
#LalitModi changed Instagram bio , breakup rumours.#SushmitaSen rn : pic.twitter.com/4tOpy61e12
— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) September 6, 2022
Advertisement
dating comes to an end just in 2 Month 🤣😂😉#LalitModi to #SushmitaSen be like:- pic.twitter.com/GMA9p8Y3WF
— Prithvi Kalra (@_Prithvi_kalra) September 6, 2022
After dating up to 2 Month #LalitModi to #SushmitaSen 👇😂 pic.twitter.com/6ScVCb4sMT
— Suchitra Das (@Suchitra_Dass) September 6, 2022
After getting to know Lalit Modi breaking up with #SushmitaSen
Single boys be like: #SushmitaSen pic.twitter.com/liK2eLZpP7
— Mohit Khandelwal (@Mohit_khandel) September 6, 2022
Advertisement
Bus 2 mahine
aur dating khatam😂🤣#LalitModi calls it off with #SushmitaSen like this👇 #SushmitaSen pic.twitter.com/ZpD0TDYPUF
— Mohit Khandelwal (@Mohit_khandel) September 6, 2022
Lalit Modi Drops Sushmita Sen's Mention In Insta Bio, Changes Profile Pic
Internet be like:#LalitModi #SushmitaSen pic.twitter.com/YqhTArRBrg
— Unfiltered Indian (@Unfiltered_IND) September 6, 2022
