Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's rumor breakup spark online memes

  • IPL creator Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official two months ago.
  • This has prompted some to think that the couple might have broken up.
  • They have also been circulating memes online about their relationship status.
Just two months after he made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official, Lalit Modi stirred up quite a stir on social media once more, when he altered his Instagram bio. In addition to this, the IPL creator modified the display image that had previously shown him and Sushmita. Now, this has prompted some people to think that the couple might have broken up.

Others used this update as material for memes while others of the internet was busy guessing about their relationship status. Since Lalit Modi altered his Instagram display photo and bio, the memes have been popular online.

Here are a few of them that have been circulating online:

