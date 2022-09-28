List of rules outside London’s Costa Coffee

But a long list of rules posted outside a cafe in London has people on the internet scratching their heads.

Every restaurant or eatery has rules that customers must follow. They are not hard to understand and are pretty standard. But a long list of rules posted outside a cafe in London has people on the internet scratching their heads. Why do you ask? Well, the list had some very strange rules, and a Reddit post with the same rules has gone viral.

The list was actually in front of a London Costa Coffee shop. It was made up of some basic rules, like “No Smoking”. But there is a rule that says “No Dogs. Definitely No Smoking Dogs” Netizens were mostly shocked and confused. Also, the third rule said, “CCTV Surveillance. “.”CCTV Surveillance. Act like your Mum’s here” Yes, you read that right.

The caption of the post says, “Saw this today.”

Take a look:

When netizens saw the strange rules, they were surprised and confused, and they shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out the responses below:

