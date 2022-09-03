Little girl playing with huge python goes viral

A girl is shown in a viral video playing with a python.

The clip caused alarm among online users.

There are numerous snake-related videos by the girl named Ariana.

Pythons are not the kind of creatures that pique one’s interest. Instead, seeing images and movies of snakes makes one shudder. But a video of a young child having fun with a large black python has gone popular online. The girl can be seen playing with the snake, which has caused anxiety and, unsurprisingly, fear among online users.

The video, posted on Instagram by snake-master exotics, features a young woman named Ariana. The account’s bio states that Ariana is a passionate snake lover, and the page is jam-packed with videos of her petting and having fun with various snake species. In the aforementioned video, Ariana can be seen pulling on the enormous python’s tail as it tries to snake under her bed’s covers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana (@snakemasterexotics)

More than 20,000 people have watched the movie, which has elicited a range of responses from online users. Netizens stated that the move was dangerous and that snakes are not toys that should be handled carelessly. Others merely asked Ariana to refrain from housing such reptiles inside the home.

