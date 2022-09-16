Mama monkey saves her baby from tangled branches

A video of a mother monkey saving her baby who was stuck between two branches is going viral.

Mothers are known to protect their children fiercely when they are in danger.

A person named waowafrica shared the video on Instagram and it has been viewed more than 202k times.

One of the smartest animals on the planet is the monkey. Apes sometimes act like humans because we evolved from them. Mothers have a sixth sense and are known to protect their children fiercely when they are in danger. When their baby is in danger, they all of a sudden become superheroes because they want to save their baby at any cost. Monkey mothers are very protective of their babies, who rarely leave their mothers’ arms or play with other people.

A video of a mother monkey saving her baby who was badly stuck between two branches is going viral. In the video, the mother monkey freaks out when she sees her baby monkey hanging from the branches of a bush by his neck. The baby monkey couldn’t get out on his own, so his mother ran after him and tried to break a branch with her teeth. She then tries to pull her baby out of the branches, but she is afraid of hurting his neck, so she carefully puts her hand under his head and pulls him free. She then hugs her child close to her chest to protect it.

Check out the video below:

As one user wrote, “Moms are incredible, no matter what the species!” wrote someone else, “A mom will always be a mom,” wrote a third person, “Very humanlike.”

