Man does stunt on moving bike gets in trouble

Every year, there are more than 5 lakh car accidents in India, and most of them happen because people don’t follow road safety rules. Motorcycle riders and owners often don’t pay attention to traffic rules and do stunt on moving bike to look cool.

A man was seen doing a trick on his motorcycle not too long ago. The Durg Police put the video on Twitter and asked people to stay safe and follow the rules for driving safely. In the video, the man is seen riding his motorcycle with both of his legs on the same side. He is also holding a motorcycle handle with only one hand while driving on a busy road. His phone is also balanced on the handle of the motorcycle as it moves. Plus, he’s not even wearing a helmet.

Read the caption of the post, “Action is being taken continuously by the Durg Police against stuntmen, people using modified silencers and rash drivers. Please follow the traffic rules.”

Check out the video below:

The man was fined Rs 4,200 by the Durg Police because he did something wrong. As a way of saying sorry, he can also be seen covering his ears. At the end of the video, there is a message in Hindi that tells people to follow the rules of the road. One user liked what Durg police did and said, “Well Done Durg Police, his License shd also hv bn evoked for some time.” Another said,“Obey #Traffic Rules to make road safe for other road users.” A third person said, “Great job polic department …. Thnq.”

