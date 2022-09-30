Man has Lionel Messi autograph tattooed

Francisco Ranieri met Lionel Messi during a friendly match in Florida.

Ranieri had Messi’s signature permanently tattooed upon his arm. Inter Miami’s goalkeeper is Ranieri.

Messi has won seven Ballon d’Or and six European Golden Shoe titles.

The fans of renowned footballer Lionel Messi is devoted and vast. One fan, though, has taken his admiration for the Argentine professional footballer to an entirely new level, and his story has gone viral. During a friendly match in Florida, Messi aficionado Francisco Ranieri had the chance to play beside his idol. Inter Miami’s goalkeeper is Ranieri.

A post on Instagram by Ranieri described “the best day of his life.” He told how he received Messi’s signature while he was in Florida for a friendly match. Then, Ranieri had the signature permanently tattooed upon his arm. Undoubtedly, the fortunate fan ended up with a Messi arm!

“The best day of my life. Yesterday I fulfilled a dream. I shared the pitch with the players I admire, with my national team. I met my idol, the best player in history, an incredible person on and off the pitch, my example to follow! The emotion of seeing you and seeing that you agreed to sign my arm is indescribable. Leo you fulfilled a dream for me and every day I look at my arm I will remember the emotion I felt when I met you. I can’t put into words how great you are! So much sacrifice and so many things left aside, to live dreams like the one I had to live yesterday. The opportunities that this sport is giving me! Now more than ever, to continue with everything!”

Check out the photos below:

The post got a lot of comments and over 5,000 likes. People were amazed by Ranieri’s luck, especially his fans. Many people said that Messi was an inspiration for a lot of young players who wanted to make a name for themselves on the field.

Lionel Messi has won seven Ballon d’Or and six European Golden Shoe titles. He plays forward for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and is the captain of the Argentine national team.

