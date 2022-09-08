Advertisement
  • Man jumps on the roof of car to escape bull attack
Articles
  Bulls are one of the most dangerous and unpredictable farm animals, capable of gravely injuring or even killing humans.
  The footage was published on Instagram by the meme page 'gieddee,' who captioned it, 'Black bull gives you stitches'.
  The video has over 52,000 views and 7,000 likes.
Bulls are one of the most dangerous and unpredictable farm animals, capable of gravely injuring or even killing humans. Bulls can kill lions because they are three times their weight and significantly more violent. A video has gone viral showing a bull severely beating a guy while the victim struggles to save his life.

The footage was published on Instagram by the meme page ‘gieddee,’ who captioned it, ‘Black bull gives you stitches.’ The video has over 52,000 views and 7,000 likes. People start scattering in the video as soon as they see a rampaging bull approaching them. Unfortunately, a man was not quick enough and ran into the path of the bull. The bull charged at the victim and mercilessly pinned him to the ground.

Then there’s a surprising turn of events. Someone in a car rushes into the scene to save the man. The car distracts the bull, and the man manages to save himself by climbing on top of the car’s roof. Their getaway plan, however, fails spectacularly as soon as the driver starts his automobile. The man fell off the roof while making a curve because he wasn’t holding onto the automobile hard enough. The bull remained a few feet away from the man, but it was now surrounded by two cars.

Take a look at the video:

A post shared by Gidda company (@gieddee)

The video was deemed humorous by viewers, who flooded the comments with laughing emojis.  “Bachane aaye the yaa maarne,” one user said. Other users were interested in what happened to the man and whether he was injured.

