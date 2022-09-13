Advertisement
Man lost his wallet distracted by a woman asking for help

  • Pickpocketing, swiping mobile phones, and snatching are all too common.
  • Mobile phones and wallets are typically what burglars steal from your pocket or handbag using distraction techniques.
  • The video was posted on Instagram by the ‘funtaap’ page and quickly gained popularity.
People should avoid using their phones while walking on the road and keeping their baggage in a vulnerable posture because pickpocketing, swiping mobile phones, and snatching are all too common. Although they can also occur elsewhere, these crimes are frequently committed in metros and on trains. Mobile phones and wallets are typically what burglars steal from your pocket or handbag using distraction techniques.

Because they store their phones and wallets in their pants pockets, men are frequently the victims of this. Another common misunderstanding is that only men commit theft; women can also commit theft and are often quite skilled at duping their victims. This man, who believed he was merely assisting a female, lost his wallet to a cunning robber. A woman in shorts and a top is seen in the video distracting a man by asking him for assistance with her phone.

She praises the man as he assists her, takes his money out of his back pocket, and then leaves. After tricking a second victim, she conceals the stolen wallet in her shirt and leaves. The video was posted on Instagram by the ‘funtaap’ page and quickly gained popularity, receiving over 115 views and 4,900 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by FunTaap Official 😎 (@funtaap)

