Man makes vegetable pizza with ice cream netizens disgusted

Do you enjoy pizza? So perhaps you shouldn’t view this video in that case. RJ Rohan posted a video of a street seller preparing ice cream pizza on Instagram. You inquire as to the components. He does, however, add ice cream, chocolate sauce, onions, and peppers. Yes, you heard correctly. The mixture is strange, and the flavour is very unappealing (more on this later).

We have seen some strange food pairings thus far, such as chocolate Maggi, oreo pakora, and kurkure milkshake, but this one perhaps tops them all. Pizzas with vegetables, cheese, and chicken have all been made, however, vanilla and strawberry ice cream have never been added as a topping. Toppings for the pizza include cheese, bell peppers, and other vegetables. When a man tasted this, he was on the edge of throwing up. This video is the stuff of nightmares. I’m serious!

Take a look at the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Rohan (@radiokarohan)

