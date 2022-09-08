Man plays with dangerous pufferfish, cries out in pain

Pufferfish have spikes that drip with a lethal toxin.

If predators get into contact with the spikes, they will become ill and may die.

Despite this, countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan regard puffer fish as a culinary delicacy that can only be served by trained chefs.

Advertisement

Pufferfish, also known as blowfish, are one of the most dangerous and lethal fish on the planet, but they do not sting or bite. They have several defence mechanisms that make them one of the most difficult prey to eat for both animals and humans, as they are toxic when eaten. Despite this risk, countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan regard puffer fish as a culinary delicacy that can only be served safely by specially trained chefs.

Even when properly prepared by a competent chef, roughly a half dozen customers each year die from the paralysing effects of puffer fish. Pufferfish have spikes that drip with a lethal toxin. If predators get into contact with the spikes, they will become ill and may possibly die. As a result, touching a pufferfish with your bare hand is dangerous.

Despite knowing this, a man was playing with pufferfish, which did not end well for him, despite the fact that he was wearing gloves. The user ‘wildlifeanimall’ posted the footage to Instagram. It has received over 157k views and 1,400 likes. A man can be seen in the video poking a pufferfish that has just been pulled from the ocean. While the man was playing with the fish, one of its spikes became entangled in his finger. The man then shouts and pulls his hand away from the fish.

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Wildlifeanimall (@wildlifeanimall) Advertisement

Also Read Elephant Damages Car to Scratch Itchy Back, Splits Netizens The video was uploaded on Twitter by the page 'buitengebieden,' which posts...