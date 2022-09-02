Man wears ghagra & sneakers dances to Dholi Taro in NY streets

Jainil Mehta is a Gujarati man who works as a dancer in New York.

He is frequently spotted dancing to Bollywood tunes on the streets of NYC.

Jainil posted his tale on Instagram about how he began dancing in skirts at an early age.

Jainil is seen dancing outside some posh houses in NYC while wearing a see-through shirt, a magenta dupatta around his waist, white sneakers, and a stunning white ghagra. Jainil performed the song’s dancing routines flawlessly. His attitude and powerful dance movements were on target as he swirled in a ghagra and danced his heart out, carefree.

He captioned the video on Instagram, “Why can’t we have Navratri all year round? With #meninskirts & @vastra_designer , we can do Garba any time – every time – all the time!! Cause I am G-U-J-J-U!” With over 1.7 million views and 147k likes, the video has now gone viral.

Jainil posted his tale on Instagram about how he began dancing in skirts at an early age and how his family encouraged him to pursue his love.

He said, “I began my dance journey when I was 7. I used to steal my mother’s dupattas and skirts, lock the room, play some romantic music and twirl. I never realised why I locked myself up – probably because I felt it was strange for men to wrap around a skirt or cloth around the waist. I started wearing skirts in my dances. Dance has always made me feel secure and known and this was the perfect way for me to face my fear and the society.”

