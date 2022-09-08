Massive swarm of bees has gathered around the porch light

A family in Cape Coral, Florida snapped a photo of thousands of bees swarming around their porch light.

Experts believe the bees were passing through on their way to a new home.

The swarm was likely splitting one of their colonies in two, according to expert Billy Gunnels.

Advertisement

A massive swarm of bees recorded on camera swarming around a Florida family’s porch light was likely only passing through, according to bee experts.

When a swarm of thousands of bees collected on the wall around a light on their porch, a Cape Coral family snapped a photo.

Billy Gunnels, an animal behaviour expert at Florida Gulf Coast University, believes the bees were likely only passing through on their way to a new home.

Gunnels explained to the media source, “It’s called a swarm and what these bees are doing is they are splitting one of their colonies in two.”

He believes the bees are looking for a new home and will have gone on soon after the shot was taken.

Bees looking for a new home, according to Gunnels, will leave some wax as a marker. He described the family’s meeting with a home-hunting swarm as “lucky.”

Advertisement

When an estimated 8,000 honeybees took a pit stop on a 3 World Trade Center awning in May, the New York Police Department’s beekeeping division removed them. The bees were transferred to an orchard of apples.

Take a look at the video here:

Also Read Viral: Man ‘walks’ a goose pet on a leash A video of a man taking his strange pet out for a...