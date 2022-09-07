Miraculously escapes: Train passes over a passenger

  • Man falls into the gap between the platform and railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district.
  • Reports suggest he was attempting to join the moving train when he fell.
  • He was able to save himself because of his slim build, according to local media reports.
A passenger miraculously escapes death after falling into the gap between the station platform and the railway tracks earlier today at Bharthana railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. A video of the man attempting to avoid getting crushed beneath the trains has gone viral on the internet. According to reports, the man was attempting to join the moving train when he fell between the gaps. He was able to save himself because of his slim build.

Bystanders can be seen in the video waiting for the passenger with bated breath. He stood up and gestured with folded hands as soon as the train passed through the station.

According to the local media, the event occurred at around 9:45 a.m. today on platform 2 of the railway station.

