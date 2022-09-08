‘Modern Mowgli’ Climbs Tree in Krrish Style

A video of a man climbing a tree in classic Krish style has appeared on social media.

The footage was published by the Instagram page Ghantaa with the comment “Bahubali found”.

Many pointed out that the man’s prank is akin to Krrish, not Bahubali.

Remember the iconic sequence in the film Krrish in which actor Hrithik Roshan’s character Krishna climbs and navigates through massive trees at breakneck speed? It was one of those moments when we all got goosebumps.

Many others have attempted to reproduce the film’s larger-than-life action scenes, but have failed spectacularly. Now, a video of a man climbing a tree in classic Krish style has appeared on social media. In the footage, he can be seen climbing the tree with his bare hands, hanging from branches and making his way down.

The footage was published by the Instagram page Ghantaa with the comment “Bahubali found.” Many users pointed out that the man’s prank is akin to Krrish, not Bahubali.

Take a look at the viral video below:

The video has gone viral and has amused social media users. “Bahubali nahi Krishna from Krish movie.” one person said. Another made fun of the caption, writing, “Desi? Bahubali toh Desi hi tha na? Videshi kab tha?” “Krish hai bhai,” a third remarked, echoing the others.

