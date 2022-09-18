Monkey opens man’s backpack, steals THIS, and runs

Monkeys are some of the smartest animals on the planet, but they can also be expert thieves.

A video shows a monkey sneaking into a person’s backpack and taking food.

He looks at the apple for a second and thinks, “Jackpot!” before running away.

One of the smartest animals on the planet is the monkey. People often see them thinking of clever ways to steal food from humans. Monkeys have also tried to steal cell phones, sunglasses, and other things from people a few times. Their favourite thing to steal, though, is still food. Even though they live in jungles, apes sometimes sneak into cities and break into people’s homes to steal food, especially mangoes, from their refrigerators.

Monkeys have also been seen stealing food from tourists in temples and parks, like a bag of chips or a piece of fruit. A video that is going viral shows a monkey sneaking into a person’s backpack and taking food. It looks like the person was a tourist sitting with his back to the monkey. He doesn’t seem to know or care that his bag is being opened.

The monkey then opens the zipper of the first pocket of the bag, which is empty. He then puts his hand into the second pocket, which is only half open, and pulls out an apple. He looks at the apple for a second and thinks, “Jackpot!” before running away smoothly.

Check out the viral video below:

The Instagram user “waowafrica” posted the video, which now has over 103k views and has gone viral. People on the Internet thought the video was funny and said the monkey looks like an expert thief.

As one user wrote, “Such naughty, mischievous little tykes,” while another commented, “That’s my breakfast sorted.”

