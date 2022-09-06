Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Mother elephant prevents her calf from approaching safari tourists
  • Video has 1.5 million views and was posted on the Buitengebieden Twitter account.
  • The mother elephant prevents her calf from getting too close to tourists by using her trunk.
  • People have said that because of poaching and other activities, these animals mistrust humans and attempt to avoid them.
An elephant mother is seen preventing her youngster from getting too close to park visitors in a social media video that has gone viral. With a strong sense of kinship that is typical among these species, she shelters her young calf from the approaching tourists. The video has 1.5 million views and was posted on the Buitengebieden Twitter account.

The caption for the video states, “Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists,” When the young one notices the people waiting to see them, they point out the mother elephant and the baby elephant crossing the street. The mother prevents the animal from moving further as it flees in the direction of the tourists. She stops the infant from getting too close to others by using her trunk.

Here is a link to the video:

This brought a wide range of responses from online users. People have said that because of poaching and other activities, these animals mistrust humans and attempt to fully avoid them.

Look at some responses below:

Also Read

Viral Video shows mothers love when crocodile attacks baby elephant
Viral Video shows mothers love when crocodile attacks baby elephant

The video shows a mother elephant saving her baby from a crocodile....

