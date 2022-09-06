Mother elephant prevents her calf from approaching safari tourists

Video has 1.5 million views and was posted on the Buitengebieden Twitter account.

An elephant mother is seen preventing her youngster from getting too close to park visitors in a social media video that has gone viral. With a strong sense of kinship that is typical among these species, she shelters her young calf from the approaching tourists. The video has 1.5 million views and was posted on the Buitengebieden Twitter account.

The caption for the video states, “Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists,” When the young one notices the people waiting to see them, they point out the mother elephant and the baby elephant crossing the street. The mother prevents the animal from moving further as it flees in the direction of the tourists. She stops the infant from getting too close to others by using her trunk.

Here is a link to the video:

Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists.. pic.twitter.com/ASruHsJKnn — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 3, 2022

This brought a wide range of responses from online users. People have said that because of poaching and other activities, these animals mistrust humans and attempt to fully avoid them.

Look at some responses below:

She is exquisite. A sight to behold. Such magnificence. And the lil cutie patootie, omg. Advertisement — Rev. Dr. Kate Rodger 🌻🇺🇦🌎🔭🌌⚖️✊🏿⚛️🙏🏽💞 (@katerodger) September 3, 2022

Everybody hates a tourist. Especially 🐘 — 🎅Is 🇺🇦⚔️ (@EL_wordo) September 3, 2022

So sweet and caring. Reminds me of me when my son was little

, and he would try to run to people to say hi and I would bring that big hook out to stop him. (My arm) Anyway I still do it today. He is 23!!!!! LOL! 🥰 — avocadomesh (@avocadomesh) September 3, 2022

@MrSuggaLand They do have instinct to avoid people, but I believe poaching has made it much, much worse. That is our fault indeed. Advertisement — lisa_vanl (@lisa_vanl) September 3, 2022

So sad, but they have learned not to trust humans. Its completely our fault 💔 — lisa_vanl (@lisa_vanl) September 3, 2022

