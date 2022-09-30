Mountain lion sheltering in bushes after seeing human

Advertisement
  • Footage shows a mountain lion taking cover behind bushes after spotting a man jogging.
  • The video was released on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.
  • People were astounded by the enormous cat’s patience and human-animal calmness.
Consistently, it is believed that large cats will attack humans with mere sight. Several online videos, however, demonstrate something else. The animals in these videos behave nonchalantly in the presence of humans, as is typical in nature. A video of a mountain lion sheltering in the bushes after spotting a man reveals a fundamental truth and is required viewing.

The video clip released on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda depicts a mountain lion prowling a residential area during broad daylight. After spotting a guy jogging down the path, the animal hurriedly takes cover behind some bushes, as seen by a doorbell camera. The animal calmly waits for the guy to pass the bushes before leaving.

Read the caption, “Wild animals will avoid conflict with humans in a majority of situations. They react only when threatened. Interesting video of a mountain lion watching the runner after getting totally camouflaged to avoid conflict.”

Check out the video below:

The video has garnered numerous comments and has been seen over 21k times. People were astounded by the enormous cat’s patience. Several writers remarked that the video displayed human-animal harmony.

See the reactions below:

