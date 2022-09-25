Netizens can’t get over this strawberry and blueberry samosa

A food blogger posted a video of strawberry and blueberry samosas from a restaurant in Delhi.

People have had different reactions to the video, but most of them were shocked.

But the food blogger said that the items could be eaten as desserts and shouldn’t be compared to the original samosa.

With a hot cup of chai and a plate of samosas, a rainy afternoon is even better. Did we just describe the perfect way to spend some time by yourself? Well, if you agreed, you’re not the only one. Because of this, people were shocked when a food blogger posted a video of strawberry and blueberry samosas from a restaurant in Delhi.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Burning Spices. The video starts with a shot of Samosa Hub, a restaurant. As the video goes on, a person shows off samosas filled with strawberries and blueberries. The pink samosa, which is filled with strawberry jam, is the worst thing you could ever eat. Don’t talk about the blueberry samosa. It will only make you feel bad.

But the food blogger’s page said in the caption that the items could be eaten as desserts and shouldn’t be compared to the original samosa, which had a savoury filling.

Watch the video here:

People have had different reactions to the video, but most of them were shocked. Others wrote that a samosa should only be filled with potatoes and nothing else, and that it was wrong to change such a popular and tasty snack.

See more reactions:

