Edition: English
Netizens criticise a woman for causing a car accident

  • CCTV footage shows a woman attempting to cross the street in an unsafe manner.
  • Two automobiles collide to avoid hitting her and she walks away unhurt.
  • ViralHog posted the video on Instagram and it has since received over 1 lakh views.
There is no shortage of startling videos on the internet, and they occasionally serve as examples of how cautious one should be. You’re probably wondering why we’re suddenly talking about this. In a viral video, a woman had a tight escape while netizens criticise a woman for crossing the street when two automobiles collided to avoid hitting her. Yes, you read that correctly. ViralHog posted the video to Instagram.

CCTV footage was used to capture the now-viral video. Three people can be seen in the video waiting to cross the street. One of them, however, did not wait for the cars to pass and attempted to cross the street in an unsafe manner. To avoid hitting the woman, two automobiles collided almost immediately.

At the conclusion, the woman may be seen walking back.

Read the caption of the post, “Careless pedestrian miraculously survives car accident.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

After being shared online, the video received over 1 lakh views. In the comments section, netizens chastised the woman for crossing the street dangerously.

Check out the responses below:

