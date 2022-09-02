Netizens praise Ricky Pond dance with his son to Patakha Guddi

Times Square to UK, everyone is doing Patakha Guddi dance trend
The song Patakha Guddi has been used to make around 33,000 reels....
As the ‘Patakha Guddi’ dance movement continues to become viral on social media, an increasing number of people are taking the dance challenge. Ricky Pond, widely known as ‘dancing dad,’ has joined the craze by dancing to the viral tune with his son. The song is from Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda’s 2014 film Highway. Sufi vocalist Nooran Sisters performed it. Approximately 33,000 reels have been created using the popular audio of the viral song.
Washington-based Ricky L Pond, a content creator, often dances in his videos to upbeat Bollywood tunes. In his most recent Instagram video, the Dancing Dad was joined by his kid to perform the iconic Ali Ali routine.
The pond may be seen enthusiastically swaying to the music in his garden, as is his wont. He wore a blue shirt, a tie, and khaki trousers to the dance, while his son wore a black suit. The choreography was flawlessly executed by the father-son duo.
Take a look at the video below:
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
As usual, netizens praised Ricky Pond’s energetic moves in the comments section. A user commented, ” “Siirrrrrrrrr amazingggg,” another user commented. “Whoaaa!!! You guys did REAL good,” “Ooh…beautiful movements of you both… Super Nice!!,” a a third individual commented.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.