  Netizens praise Ricky Pond dance with his son to Patakha Guddi
Netizens praise Ricky Pond dance with his son to Patakha Guddi

Netizens praise Ricky Pond dance with his son to Patakha Guddi

Netizens praise Ricky Pond dance with his son to Patakha Guddi

Netizens praise Ricky Pond dance with his son to Patakha Guddi

  • The ‘Ali Ali Ali Ali’ dance craze has become viral on social media.
  • Ricky L Pond, widely known as ‘dancing dad,’ joined the craze by dancing to Patakha Guddi.
  • The song is from Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda film Highway.
As the ‘Patakha Guddi’ dance movement continues to become viral on social media, an increasing number of people are taking the dance challenge. Ricky Pond, widely known as ‘dancing dad,’ has joined the craze by dancing to the viral tune with his son. The song is from Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda’s 2014 film Highway. Sufi vocalist Nooran Sisters performed it. Approximately 33,000 reels have been created using the popular audio of the viral song.

Washington-based Ricky L Pond, a content creator, often dances in his videos to upbeat Bollywood tunes. In his most recent Instagram video, the Dancing Dad was joined by his kid to perform the iconic Ali Ali routine.

The pond may be seen enthusiastically swaying to the music in his garden, as is his wont. He wore a blue shirt, a tie, and khaki trousers to the dance, while his son wore a black suit. The choreography was flawlessly executed by the father-son duo.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

As usual, netizens praised Ricky Pond’s energetic moves in the comments section. A user commented, ” “Siirrrrrrrrr amazingggg,”  another user commented. “Whoaaa!!! You guys did REAL good,” “Ooh…beautiful movements of you both… Super Nice!!,” a  a third individual commented.

