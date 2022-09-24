Netizens react to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sobbing

Roger Federer played his last match on the ATP tour.

He played doubles with Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup 2022. In the post-match interview, both Federer and Nadal were crying.

The touching moment has led to a discussion online about how normal it is for men to show emotion.

People on Twitter pointed out that the fact that Federer and Nadal were both crying while sitting next to each other was a big sign that yes, men do cry too.

For many years, crying has been seen as something that only girls do. Men are expected to be strong and in charge, because that’s what society says they should be. A man is not a real man if he cries. These ideas have led to a lot of debates and research, where it was found that not showing emotions led to a lot of problems, such as domestic violence and other problems.

So, when a video of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying during Federer’s last match was posted on Twitter, people couldn’t stop talking about how important and touching it was.

Check out a few of the tweets:

Advertisement There's something so beautiful about Federer and Nadal, two grown men, crying and being emotional and vulnerable. Can all the men in the world please look at this and learn that it's ok to cry and express yourself? — Shri (@shrishrishrii) September 24, 2022

Watching Federer Nadal & Djokovick crying is enough to make a grown man cry.. #ThankYouRoger — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) September 24, 2022

All these grown men crying… Federer, Nadal, me.. https://t.co/cQjyw5mqRe — Indranil Ghosh (@ghoshdiaries) September 24, 2022

Advertisement I reckon the Federer-Nadal crying together moment is going to be on all of our LinkedIn timelines for weeks/months, in the form of life/leadership/startup/entrepreneur/relationship/vulnerability lessons. — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) September 24, 2022

Emotional vulnerability is mentally sexual. Caring is sexy. Crying is sexy. Accepting what you feel is sexy. Showing emotions is sexy. Oh!, Beautiful too. #Federer #Nadal #LaverCup2022 https://t.co/BlXk1suUoW — Shrinjayi 👑 (@khara_sona) September 24, 2022

Not everyday your fiercest rival on court is bawling his heart out at your retirement. What a great pair of sportspersons! True class. One of sports iconic rivalries finally ends. #FedalForever @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal Respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rZiQc1bA6q — Pramesh CS (@cspramesh) September 24, 2022

Federer and Nadal lost the match 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 9-11, but the crowd clapped very loudly for the Swiss tennis star.

