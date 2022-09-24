Advertisement
date 2022-09-24
Netizens react to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sobbing

Articles
Netizens react to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sobbing

  • Roger Federer played his last match on the ATP tour.
  • He played doubles with Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup 2022. In the post-match interview, both Federer and Nadal were crying.
  • The touching moment has led to a discussion online about how normal it is for men to show emotion.
Roger Federer, a famous Swiss tennis player, played his last match on the ATP tour. He played doubles with Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup 2022. All social media sites were full of pictures and videos of Federer crying in the interview after the match. As Federer talked, Nadal was also seen with tears in his eyes. The touching moment has led to a discussion online about how normal it is for men to show emotion.

People on Twitter pointed out that the fact that Federer and Nadal were both crying while sitting next to each other was a big sign that yes, men do cry too.

For many years, crying has been seen as something that only girls do. Men are expected to be strong and in charge, because that’s what society says they should be. A man is not a real man if he cries. These ideas have led to a lot of debates and research, where it was found that not showing emotions led to a lot of problems, such as domestic violence and other problems.

So, when a video of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying during Federer’s last match was posted on Twitter, people couldn’t stop talking about how important and touching it was.

Check out a few of the tweets:

Federer and Nadal lost the match 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 9-11, but the crowd clapped very loudly for the Swiss tennis star.

