Norwegian Dance Crew’s Quick Style dance to ‘Tu Cheez Badi’

An all-male dancing company from Norway recently lit up the Internet with their performance on Kala Chashma.

Now, they are back with another fascinating dance to the 90s iconic song, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

The video has gone viral, with over 2 lakh people liking it thus far.

Bollywood movies and music are popular not just in India, but also in many other nations. Many videos of international dancers dancing to popular Bollywood tunes have gone viral on social media. An all-male dancing company from Norway Quick Style recently lit up the Internet with their incredible performance on Kala Chashma. The Kala Chashma reel catapulted them to viral fame and even made headlines. Now, they are back with another fascinating dance to the 90s iconic song, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

The video depicts a group of eight men of Quick Style dressed in suits and shades performing some fantastic dance steps and appropriate attitudes to Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s 1994 classic track ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast.’ The men are currently travelling various locations and will be performing in New York, “NEW YORK! SATURDAY BETWEEN 1-2 PM Time Square! See you there.”

Check out the video below:

The video has gone viral, with over 2 lakh people liking it thus far. Desis, in particular, were ecstatic and astounded by their enthusiasm for Bollywood music. “Cool starts but doesn’t seem to end with you guys! ” one user remarked. ” Another asked them to visit India, saying, You boys should stop by at our club on Saturday night. We do the biggest and longest running Bollywood events in the nation. Our audience would go wild if you guys showed up.”

