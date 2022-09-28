Norwegian dancers perform Nora Fatehi’s Manike

Quick Style became an overnight hit after a video of them dancing to Kala Chashma went viral online.

Now, YouTube India has shared a clip of them and Nora Fatehi dancing to her song “Manike”.

Manike is a remake in Hindi of Sinhalese song Manike Mage Hithe.

After a video of them dancing to Kala Chashma went crazy viral online, the Norwegian dancers Quick Style became an overnight hit. Since then, a lot of people have been impressed by how well they dance to Bollywood songs. Now, YouTube India has put up a video of the dance crew and Nora Fatehi herself dancing to her song "Manike." And it's clear that it's spreading.

The now-popular video was shared on Instagram by YouTube India. In the short clip, you can see the Quick Style boys doing every hook step of the song perfectly. The video also showed a few glimpses of Nora Fatehi, and we are sure you will love it.

Reads the caption of the post, “Blessing your feed with the hottest dance moves in town.”

Check out the popular video here:

The video was watched more than 2 million times and people had a lot to say about it. There was a lot of praise in the comments section.

Check out the comments below:

Manike is a remake in Hindi of Yohani’s Sinhalese song Manike Mage Hithe.

Here is the link to the song:

