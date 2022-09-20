Pakistan Airlines passenger kicks window, punches seats

A video shows a passenger on a flight from Peshawar to Dubai kicking the plane’s window and punching seats.

He was often violent on the flight, and when the flight attendants tried to calm him down, he attacked them as well.

PIA officials say that the traveller was put on a list of people who can’t fly with them.

A video on social media shows a passenger on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Peshawar to Dubai making a lot of noise in the middle of the flight. People saw the rowdy passenger punching seats, kicking the plane’s window, and fighting with the flight crew.

The whole thing started when the passenger started fighting with the flight crew and doing strange things on PIA’s PK-283 flight, like kicking the plane’s window hard as if he was trying to break it, according to ARY News. The passenger also threw up and kicked the seats. He then laid face down on the floor. He was often violent on the flight, and when the flight attendants tried to calm things down, he attacked them as well.

Check out the video below:

#Video A passenger created extreme trouble on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Peshawar-Dubai PK-283 flight as he suddenly started punching seats and kicking the aircraft’s window. pic.twitter.com/bUZ0ZTVNxw — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) September 19, 2022

In accordance with aviation law, the passenger was tied to his seat to keep the situation from getting worse, a news outlet said, citing sources. As is standard, the plane’s captain called the Dubai air traffic controller and asked for safety. When the passenger got to the Dubai airport, security took him or her into custody. The incident happened on September 14, and PIA officials say that the traveller was put on a list of people who can’t fly with them.

