Pakistani goat ‘Simba’ with world’s longest ears 

A goat in Pakistan is going viral because of how long its ears are.

They are more than 25 inches, or 2 feet, long and still growing.

The owner has called Guinness World Records to find out if they have broken the world record.

In a video posted by NowThis on Instagram, the owner, Hassan Narejo, said, “On 4th June, my goat gave birth here in Karachi and I named him Simba Pakistani. It became an internet sensation because Simba Pakistani’s ears was 48 centimeters at birth. And currently, he’s 85 days old, and I’ve applied for Guinness Book of World Records”.

He also said that no one had ever shown a goat with ears that long before. “Some people say that this is fake or you’ve injected some formulas or hormones to the goat. No, it’s all natural and purebred. This is a lady breed of Pakistan and nowadays it’s very rare.” he said.

Take a look at the video below:

People on the Internet thought of the animated movie Dumbo, which is about a baby elephant with very big ears. They also wrote jokes about goats or ears in the comments. Someone joked, “This takes “I’m all ears” to a whole new level.” “Me: I hate gossip. Also me:,” said another user. “Rapunzel Rapunzel let down your ears!” wrote a third person.

