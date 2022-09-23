Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Punjab professor drink sings, and dances in classroom
  • A video of a professor who seems to be drunk in the classroom has gone viral on social media.
  • The professor was seen holding a bottle and speaking Punjabi with his students.
  • Ravinder Kumar is a member of the college’s Maths faculty at Guru Nanak Dev University, Pathankot.
On social media, there is a video of a Guru Nanak Dev University professor who seems to be drunk in the classroom. In the now-famous video, the professor was seen holding a bottle and speaking Punjabi with his students. The professor, whose name is Ravinder Kumar, is a member of the college’s Maths faculty. Also, students cheered for him as he sang and danced to Punjabi songs.

Rajni Singh posted the video to Twitter with the caption, “The professor reached the classroom after getting drunk! The viral video is from GNDU College, Pathankot.”

Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the video showed up on Twitter, people criticised the professor. One user wrote, “kha ja rha education system students kya padage or kya sikhege.”

Bhupinder Kaur, who is the principal of the Pathankot college, told Free Press Journal, “We have released Mr. Kumar from his position as a part-time Maths teacher at the institute with immediate effect,”

Kumar, on the other hand, has denied the accusations and said that he was drunk. He says he was acting like his neighbour, who acts the same way, to show the students that “they should be in good places to motivate themselves.”

